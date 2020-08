"Iran's use of its military forces to conduct an armed boarding of a commercial vessel in international waters constitutes a blatant violation of international law that undermines freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.



"We call on Iran to articulate to the international community the legal basis for its actions. This type of reckless, aggressive behavior by Iran destabilizes the region and threatens the rules based international order."

U.S. officials reportedly seized four tankers loaded with Iranian fuel and are transporting them to port in Houston.A U.S. official confirmed the seizure of the four vessels, dubbed the Bering, Bella, Luna and Pandi, in a statement to the Wall Street Journal , and explained further thatIt wasn't immediately clear where the seizures occurred or which U.S. agencies were involved.The Justice Department declined to comment to the Journal on the seizures. The tankers were allaffiliated with the Revolutionary Guard Corps., which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organization,on business with Iran and its military.In a statement retweeted by U.S. Central Command on Thursday, the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) responded:At a private fundraiser in recent days, President Trump should he defeat former Vice President Joe Biden (D) in November, according to video first reported by Jewish Insider. "When we win," the president says in the video, "we will have a deal [with Iran] within four weeks."Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have continued to simmer for months following a U.S. strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in January while he was traveling near Baghdad's airport in Iraq, as well as a retaliatory strike on a base housing U.S. troops.