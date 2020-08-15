Three people died as heavy rains lashed the Indian city of Jaipur, flooding low-lying areas of Rajasthan state's capital.Fifty families were moved to safety from affected areas in the city and about the same number were rescued, the Press Trust of India reported. At least one vehicle was swept away by currents while crossing a bridge in the Kanota area where a dam had overflown, according to the report.The deluge comes after Mumbai, home to India's financial markets and the central bank, last week suffered its heaviest daily downpour for the month of August in 47 years, flooding large parts of the mega city and disrupting businesses and services.The weather bureau forecast Jaipur would experience light rainfall for the next 48 hours because of a cyclone circulating over east Rajasthan, India's driest state.The India Meteorological Department predicted moderate to intense thunderstorms and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in more than 20 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, over the next 24 hours.Local news channels reported that civil defense and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in waterlogged areas to assist with rescue operations.