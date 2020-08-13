A 7-year-old girl was killed by a leopard near Sangasar village in Gujarat's Dahod district, a forest official said today.The leopard dragged the girl away from outside her house in Dhanpur taluka on Monday evening, said Vasiya Dungri forest range officer Mahesh Parmar.The half-eaten body of the girl was found deep inside the forest this morning, he said.He said there are about two dozen leopards in the forests.Several cages have been placed at various spots near human habitats to trap the big cats. A leopard was caught on Monday night in the same locality, but it is not clear whether it was the same animal that had attacked the seven-year-old girl.