The International Organization for Migration reported on 10 August that flooding has displaced almost 15,000 people in north west and north central Nigeria.

Flooding affected the states of Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara between 03 and 09 August, according to the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), August 2020.

The Local Government Areas (LGA) of Baure and Kaita in Katsina state were the worst affected. Over 1,8000 shelters were damaged and almost 10,000 people affected. Two people died in Baure.

In Kaduna, 2 fatalities were reported in Jema'A, where flooding damaged 36 shelters and affected over 3,300 people. The state government warned of flooding along the Kaduna river after heavy rainfall from 06 to 07 August.


Flooding also struck in Goronyo in Sokoto State during this period, damaging around 100 shelters and affecting over 400 people, while in Zamfara state, floods hit Kaura Namoda and Zurmi LGAs, affecting over 800 people.

The flood situation in the area is complicated by violent attacks. According to IOM, there are long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups in the area, plus numerous attacks by criminal groups. The latest attacks (03 to 09 August) have affected 3,552 individuals, including 153 injuries and 40 fatalities, in Kaduna, Nassarawa, Plateau and Zamfara states.

Earlier this month at least 7 people died in flooding in Suleja in Niger State.