The French government will propose lifting a ban on certain pesticides blamed for harming bees to protect sugar beet crops that have been ravaged by insects this year, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The government plans to support a legislative amendment in parliament later this year, the ministry said in a statement following a meeting with sugar industry representatives.Sugar beet growers blame the ban on the neonicotinoid group of crop chemicals for"French sugar beet producers are facing an unprecedented crisis:and is going to impact heavily sugar beet production," the ministry said.In addition to the proposed re-authorisation of neonicotinoid pesticides for sugar beet in time for next year's spring planting, the ministry said 5 million euros ($5.9 million) would be offered to support research into alternatives to neonicotinoids.Farmers say outlawing these pesticides for sugar beet is not relevant to efforts to protect bees as the crop does not flower. They also blame the French authorities for applying a blanket ban on neonicotinoids whereas European Union regulations allow for exemptions., the government will offer compensation to growers, the ministry added.