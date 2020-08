© Reuters/Andrew Kelly



You know what this is? This is negative partisanship in action. So, what's negative partisanship? Well, these researchers from Emory University define it as a pretty simple content. They say in this article for Politico magazine that, "over the past few decades American politics has become like a bitter sports rivalry, in which the parties hang together mainly out of sheer hatred of the other team, rather than a shared sense of purpose."



The researchers showed that partisans, meaning strong supporters of a specific party, have grown to dislike the opposing party, quote, "more than they like their own party."



So, when the President, for example, says that Biden is against God, that's negative partisanship. It is so hateful.

STELTER: Every day, every day this is what's airing on the radio. There's Michael Savage saying, "I pity the man." There's morning Levin saying, "I think Biden's in a nursing home." The heck is going on on these programs?! Look at what Fox News saw on Saturday at a Rehoboth beach, Delaware. This is Joe Biden out there on a vigorous bike ride. Not wearing a helmet but definitely wearing a mask, by the way.



Fox's narrative and talk radio's narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart. You just heard Ben Shapiro say it, "falling apart." And there he is riding a bike, out for a bike ride. And Fox, of all networks, is the one that showed it happen.



Look, we are going to see negative partisanship fuel the next three months. The last three months of this never-ending campaign. It is a key part of what is going on. Is a potion, an ugly potion that's only, only getting worse.

CNN chief medial reporter Brian Stelter beclowned himself yet again during Sunday's no-so Reliable Sources. Between raging at right-wing media and talk radio for questioning Joe Biden's mental lucidity, and claiming left-wing hacks like himself weren't dedicated to "tearing down" President Trump, Stelter was out to prove that he was willing to lie with impunity. And at one point, a guest floated the idea of weaponizing the Federal Communication Commission to target and presumably shut down right-wing talk radio.Gaslighting his viewers from the get-go,Suggesting his opponents lived in "a totally alternative universe," he warned CNN's gullible, lefty viewers: "What you are about to hear them say is mind-boggling. Look,."After acting like it was some great mystery as to why right-wing figures were switching over to discussing the election instead of coronavirus (it's not like two conventions are coming up later this month and debates in September), Stelter argued that what we're seeing wascoming from right-wing media:And according to Stelter, negative partisanship was a problem. "But I want to be clear, there's a lot of negative partisanship that happens on the left as well (...) but it is especially extreme, especially vitriolic on the right, directed at Joe Biden. And directed at other Democrats right now," he lied.Yup, it's a good thing he hasn't done any of that over the last four years.But back on Sunday, Stelter flipped out after playing soundbites to conservative stars questioning Biden's mental fitness (that thing Stelter has never ever done):Following the introduction of his panel of unreliable sources, Stelter looked to left-wing historian Nicole Hemmer to confirm his unfounded claim that "negative partisanship" was worse on the right. ". In part because the right just has a longer tradition of these overtly ideological media outlets," she falsely claimed.Then, in switching to Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th,. "When you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden," Of course, his lefty guest agreed, saying:But things took a disturbing turn when Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik floated the idea of weaponizing the FCC to go after and presumably shut down conservative talk radio."The irony is, is that we have a Federal Communications Commission that's supposed to monitor, supposed to watch talk radio and yet they can get away with all of this on talk radio (...) it's because the regulators don't pay attention to it. It is so far out there now that it's frightening," he suggested.All sarcasm aside, this segment would be comical if it wasn't so dangerous to the national discourse and the First Amendment. CNN has been spinning an alternate universe for years now, and particularly Stelter, who has so often been caught spreading outright falsehoods about the media landscape. Just look at what NewsBusters has called him out on This ridiculous split from reality was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from Consumer Cellular Mr. Clean , and Arby's . They're contact information is linked if you want to tell them what kind of unreliable sources they're funding. Brian Stelter has also people let him know what they thought about the show by reaching out on Twitter