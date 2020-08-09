© SPA



Saudi Arabia's civil defense has saved almost 700 people after torrential rain caused flooding in several areas of the Kingdom.Between July 26 to Aug. 4, 77 people including 11 families, have been rescued in Makkah, Madinah, Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha, the media center of the General Directorate of Civil Defense said Wednesday.More than 600 people have been provided with shelter, including three families.The Asir region was the hardest hit and had the highest number of rescues, while the lowest was Madinah with one rescue.The center said eight committees have been formed in a number of affected areas to limit the damage and losses from the rain.Civil defense called on citizens and residents in areas experiencing torrential rains in the Kingdom to take precautions and not to walk in the valleys or wide and avoid torrents of water, to move away from areas exposed to flooding caused by heavy rains.