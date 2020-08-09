Social Media

አፋር በጎርፍ ተጥለቅልቋል። ወገን ይድረስ pic.twitter.com/JzpcIbT2IF — Kontie Moussa (@AfarParty) August 7, 2020

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that more than 30,000 people have been displaced due to floods in Ethiopia since late July, 2020Flooding has affected Afar, Gambella, Oromia, and SNNP regions since 20 July.In Afar region, the overflow of Awash River andMeanwhile, 1,740 people have been displaced in Kefa zone of SNNP region after flooding and landslides.The overflowing Rib River has caused flooding in South Gonder zone of Amhara region since late July, submerging roads and affecting around 1,000 people.In Oromia region, 1,125 people were displaced due to the overflow of Lake Abaya in West Guji zone in early August. Also in Oromia region, landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have displaced over 140 people in East Wollega zone.