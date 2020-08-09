Flooding has affected Afar, Gambella, Oromia, and SNNP regions since 20 July.
In Afar region, the overflow of Awash River and flash floods in the first week of August have displaced almost 20,000 people.
Meanwhile, 1,740 people have been displaced in Kefa zone of SNNP region after flooding and landslides.
The overflowing Rib River has caused flooding in South Gonder zone of Amhara region since late July, submerging roads and affecting around 1,000 people.
In Oromia region, 1,125 people were displaced due to the overflow of Lake Abaya in West Guji zone in early August. Also in Oromia region, landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have displaced over 140 people in East Wollega zone.
OCHA reports that all major rivers in Gambella region are at full capacity. Flooding has displaced around 9,000 people in Nuer zone. Hundreds of hectares of crops have been damaged in the region.
