© Composite image by FEE (Rigshospitalet, Wikimedia Commons)



data show

that 80-90 percent of people in Finland and Holland say they "never" wear masks when they go out

What's Going on With Masks?

First, Do No Harm

That is not just a violation of the Effectiveness Principle. It's a violation of a basic personal freedom.

Jonathan Miltimore is the Managing Editor of FEE.org. His writing/reporting has been the subject of articles in TIME magazine, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Forbes, Fox News, and the Star Tribune.