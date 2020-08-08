It is thought that as many as 16,000 people died because they didn't get medical care between March 23 and May 1.
In the same period, 25,000 Britons died of the virus.
Comment: Emphasis on 'of', i.e., not necessarily 'from'.
The new figures were presented to the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in the middle of July.
They were calculated by the Department of Health, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Government Actuary's Department and the Home Office.
The 16,000 people who died included 6,000 who didn't go to A&E during lockdown because they feared catching the virus.
Another 10,000 people are thought to have died in care homes after early discharge from hospital and a lack of access to care.
Comment: Actually, the British Medical Journal reported that that figure was more like 20-30,000.
A further 26,000 people could die by next month because of the restrictions, while in total 81,500 people could lose their lives in the next 50 years because of the virus.
This would be through waiting longer for non-urgent care and due to the impact of the recession caused by the pandemic.
It comes after a district nurse warned that people suffering from treatable cancers will end up dying because of Government 'scaremongering' and an over-cautious reduction of NHS services.
In more bad news, the next five years could see 1,400 people die because they were diagnosed with cancer too late.
An earlier report by the same team suggested deaths caused by delayed care amid the virus they could be as high as 185,000.
The Government's report, published in April but largely overlooked until now, found the great majority of the deaths would be attributed to an extended wait for treatment in the longer term.
But up to 25,000 deaths would have come in the first six months because of healthcare delays, according to experts at the Department of Health and Social Care, Office for National Statistics, Government Actuary's Department and the Home Office.
The figures equate to nearly one million years of life lost unnecessarily, in the worst-case scenario outlined in the report.
And the University of Oxford discovered just weeks ago that 5,000 fewer heart attack patients had attended hospital between March and May.
The report said: 'Suspending "non-urgent" care is expected to have a short-term health impact in itself, since patients not receiving treatment will have reduced quality of life whilst not receiving these healthcare services.
'In the longer term their condition is likely to deteriorate without treatment and some could die earlier than otherwise.
'Cutting screening, prevention services and primary care services will mean that life-threatening diseases will go undetected and hence untreated, resulting in more avoidable deaths.'
It added that the longer services are de-prioritised, the bigger the impact it will have on the nation's health.
The estimates were based on 75 per cent of elective care being cancelled over six months without a swift return to normality.
In more positive news, it is estimated 2,500 deaths could have been prevented because of the lockdown.
Comment: Positive news, right.
While people were restricted, they led healthier lifestyles, while there were fewer infectious diseases in children, a fall in air pollution and a decrease in road deaths.
Comment: "We healthy ones did alright, Jack. Screw the unhealthy and the elderly."
Recall that their entire premise for the lockdown was to "do it NOW to save the elderly!"...
The only 'positive' thing about this news is that the ratio of unnecessary deaths to actual 'deaths-from-Covid-19' is probably way worse.