The Seth Rogen story is really one of the more dispiriting stories we've ever covered on this site, and I need to say why.Last week, of course, the Hollywood actor and producer did a podcast with a comedian , Marc Maron, in which he said that Israel "makes no sense," that the Jewish state is an "antiquated," "ridiculous" idea and that Jews are safer being spread out, not collected. Also: Rogen said he had been fed a "huge" number of lies about Israel in Jewish day school in Vancouver, including that there were no Palestinians in Israel and that the door was just open for Jews to rebuild a homeland.These are all very serious statements. And Rogen said, "I'm afraid of Jews" in making them. Because that's who would come down on him. Even though he ought to have autonomy, as a famous Jew.We were the first to report the comments, and our traffic exploded, and Seth Rogen trended on Twitter. He began walking it back then, saying people didn't know how to take a joke, and the quotes were out of context.Then Isaac Herzog the head of the Jewish Agency (and former Labor party leader in the Israeli parliament) got in touch with Rogen's mother in Canada, by letter, and she reached out to her son, and Rogen had a long discussion with Herzog, and Herzog tweeted that Rogen had "apologized" for his comments.Then Rogen gave a long interview to Haaretz in which he said he had not apologized to Herzog, but: "I don't want Jews to think I don't want Israel to exist and I understand how they could have been led to think that."The thrust of the interview with Haaretz is that Israel is a good complex fascinating place and yes his Jewish day school didn't tell him the whole truth. But Rogen's parents met on a kibbutz, Beit Alfa, and Rogen himself met his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, in bar mitzvah class, so, as reporter Allison Kaplan Sommer put it, "See, if not for Judaism, where would you be?". Some day I will write a whole article about Jewish pressure I have felt over the years, from Eric Breindel the neocon getting me to stay away from Israel in college to my old friend and editor Peter Kaplan asking me whether I was also a Holocaust denier to my mother answering any criticism of Israel with the line, "You have to talk to Golda," her dear friend who lived in Israel, who ultimately told me I was critical because I hadn't worked out my father issues and my literary career was a bust. These are real forces; and it is important to talk about the Jewish mishpocheh, or extended family, to try and give Seth Rogen some solidarity. Not now.He has a new Jewish-themed movie coming out, "An American Pickle," and Haaretz said he had potentially alienated some of his target audience with his comments to Maron. It's not hard to imagine Rogen's agent or fellow producer telling him he had to walk the comments back because folks in Hollywood would be upset.That's not why this story is so dispiriting. It is dispiriting because a very serious discussion about Israel's human rights abuses has been turned into a Jewish farce about a Jewish comic's mother and the head of an international Jewish organization and all the great Jewish culture that made Seth Rogen the actor we know and love... No doubt Jewish culture formed Seth Rogen and his parents, and his comedy too. Wonderful.But Rogen wasn't talking about Jewish culture;, which is a Political Entity recognized as a valid state by most other countries in the world... And which has nukes and a captive population of millions of occupied Palestinians with no rights.It's scary to think that leaders of this state with such grave powers makes an international incident out of — a Hollywood actor criticizing it? Are these people really so thin-skinned? Imagine how they would treat an actual real threat...So maybe the Israelis should get out of the governing business and fall back on the Jewish culture business...It's scary to think too, that Jews with cultural power (Haaretz, other writers covering this as farce) then allow this discussion to devolve into a question of what Seth Rogen did or didn't get out of his Jewish education.This really is disturbing. And it shows again that any discussion of the Israel question that limits itself to Jews, no matter how smart or funny or compassionate they are, is going to become a joke or a distraction or a charade in about ten minutes. The only real discussion of this question has to include Palestinian voices.Thanks to Scott Roth, James North, Adam Horowitz and Allison Deger.