Iran's Ministry of Intelligence announced on Saturday that its forces have inflicted a major blow to a terrorist group based in the US.Following sophisticated intelligence operations, the forces arrested Jamshid Sharmahd who led his terrorist operations from the US.The terrorist group had also planned to carry out several large-scale operations in recent years which have been foiled including, bombing Sivand Dam in Shiraz, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, and Tehran Book Fair.