Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
Mon, 27 Jul 2020 11:01 UTC
Five interlocked skeletons were discovered by the Umm Al Quwain authorities in the neolithic cemetery at Al Shabika.
The skeletons date back to the 6th millennium BC (6000 BC to 5001 BC).
After analysing the bones, it turns out that the skeletons were those of young males buried during the same period.
An arrowhead was also found below the rib cage of the first skeleton.
It is likely to be the cause of death in the case.
8 weeks and counting: Moderate rebels besiege the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, 24 July 2020
A man who does not think for himself does not think at all.
- Oscar Wilde
