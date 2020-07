© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts



An upcoming documentary shows how US immigration agents deal with being viewed as the 'bad guys' for enforcing policies they don't necessarily endorse. Twitter's collective reaction to a preview of the show? "They're like Nazis!"The docuseries 'Immigration Nation', by filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, is the result of three years spent with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which gave them "unprecedented" access to its daily operations. Set to premiere on Netflix next month, the show follows individual agents and shows how they get "chewed up" in a "broken system," according to a preview published by Newsweek."Really, this issue is grey, it's complicated," Clusiau said, adding that the issues with the US' immigration system are "systematic in the sense that all sides, everybody, is kind of chewed up by this broken system."Some wondered if Newsweek's mentioning the ICE agent's complaints about being called Nazis in the headline and putting "only enforcing the laws" next to it was intended to provoke the reaction that followed.The general public will be able to watch the docuseries on August 3 and judge for themselves whether the outrage was justified.