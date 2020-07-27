A worm-like organism that was discovered in Seoul
A worm-like organism that was discovered in tap water at an apartment in Seoul’s Jung Ward at around 11 p.m. on July 19, 2020, is seen in this photo provided by the resident.
Worms appear in chlorinated water in many large cities across South Korea leaving experts baffled. Summer frosts across the UK and Ireland. Skywriters leave the message OBEY above Kentucky skies as a cryptic message.


