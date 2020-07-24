© Getty Images / View Pictures / Universal Images Group

George Galloway - was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator. Follow him on Twitter @georgegalloway

The descent to apostasy in the UK Labour Party of Sir Keir Starmer continues at such a pace it would come as no surprise if he were to expel his predecessor in whose shadow cabinet he sat without public complaint.Oh wait... Seems that's already underway.Full disclosure: I joined the Labour Party at the age of 13, in 1967,. Now, I wish for its total destruction and for a hundred different reasons.Another reason arrives most every day, but they are seldom as clear-cut as theBeing more Catholic than the Pope, more royal than the King, is of course 'a thing' in politics. But it can only be used sparingly, it must retain the capacity to shock. If overused it becomes merely a descending staircase to apostasy.Labour is well down that staircase now, and so I was as shocked as the Claude Rains character in Casablanca on discovering there was gambling going on in Rick's Cafe when in response to the busted 'Russia Report', Labour decided to go full Jolly George.Though whereas the British Labour movement sby refusing to load it, this time it is theand the Tories who will, for a variety of reasons, block such a ban.Not that it is the business of either to ban or not to ban. At least that's what it says on the tin of Ofcom the media regulator, which is supposedly independent of government. In fact, the Labour Party have now significantly undermined that claim. Only Ofcom has the right to withdraw the licence of a broadcaster, and then supposedly acting in a quasi-judicial manner. An evidence-free "open-source reports"-based Report of the Security and Intelligence Committee which made, let alone prove any, would not be sufficient in a judicial process, however quasi.Neither is this apostasy a product of Sir Keir Starmer's Blairite orientation. The first proscription of Labour MPs appearing on RT was made not by the Blairites but by the Trotskyite John McDonnell, shadow chancellor and right-hand man to Jeremy Corbyn.Shooting from the hip on a TV sofa one Sunday morning, without the knowledge let alone the consent of anyone else in the party, McDonnell's ex cathedra announcement took those regular parliamentary guests on my own RT shows quite by surprise. But it worked.Labour sanctions were taken against none of them. Nobody said that Rupert Murdoch's anti-worker lie machine was beyond the pale, nobody boycotted the media telling us daily that Corbyn=KGB. In fact, Labour spokespeople turned up like lambs to the slaughter every day and were duly slaughtered.It was a kind of political masochism. It turns out they secretly enjoyed the flaying.Apostasy against what, I hear you asking.A media, free to differ from the government is a sine qua non surely? An opposition demanding the destruction of media pluralism is like the turkey volunteering for an early Christmas.As the great English man of letters Dr Johnson once said,Banning television stations in 2020 is of course a fool's errand. The book they tried to ban always goes to the top of the Best Seller List. The only people further degraded and diminished by this sojourn into the realms of the ridiculous are the increasingly misnamed "Labour Party."The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.