Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received 43 reports (event 3547-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Irkutsk Oblast, Irkutskaya oblast', Республика Бурятия and Иркутская область on Sunday, July 19th 2020 around 14:40 UT.

A video by Oleg B. was uploaded to the AMS website.