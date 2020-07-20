© Sputnik / Nina Zotina

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has held an online roundtable discussion on the support and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the five-member BRICS trade alliance.The video conference was attended by government officials and representatives of public and business structures.They exchanged experiences and best practices on using digital technologies for the development and support of SMEs. The participants also reviewed the main steps to ensure successful digitalization of this segment of the economy, as well as state regulation tools."The interaction of the BRICS countries on the support and development of SMEs is an excellent opportunity to achieve the growing potential of the economies of BRICS countries," said the ministry's Deputy Director of the Investment Policy and Entrepreneurship Development Department Kirill Sergashov.BRIC was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, before South Africa joined the bloc in 2010, adding the "S" to the acronym.