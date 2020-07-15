© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images



The move comes after the policy announcement last weekamong other challenges.Judge Allison Burroughs, a federal district judge in Boston who was expected to preside over oral arguments in the Harvard-MIT case, made the surprise announcement at the beginning of the court proceedings Tuesday.The latest development cancels a move U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced last week thatIn March, as the government scrambled to prepare for the public health crisis, ICE offered a reprieve to student visa holders, who are normally required to attend in-person classes to remain in the country.saying that any student visa holders in the U.S. would have to leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online.The Harvard-MIT suit asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration's new policy.Their lawsuit alleged that ICE's decision appeared designed tothereby increasing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus while scrambling carefully laid plans to conduct courses online and upending foreign students' lives.The lawsuit leaned heavily on theIn that case, a majority of the justices found that the government did not provide adequate justification for the policy decisions as required under the APA.The rescission announced Tuesday marked yet another stunning twist in the Trump administration's approach to student visas amid the pandemic. As of Monday, the administration maintained it had exercised its lawful discretion to change its policies regarding student visas.The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.