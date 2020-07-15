© Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/BBC.com



"We confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers. We convinced many countries...and I did this myself for the most part...not to use Huawei because we think it's an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk."

President Trump said he's behind an international push to ban Chinese tech company Huawei. During a speech at the White House Tuesday, he said he was "responsible" for the recent ban against the telecom giant in the U.K.Trump stated:The U.K.'s decision came after President Trump signed an executive order in May in which he declared Huawei a threat to U.S. communication networks.Chinese officials have condemned both bans and have denied any inappropriate relationship between the Chinese government and the tech company.