Officials from the British Digital and Culture Ministry announced they were prohibiting companies from purchasing new equipment from Huawei. The ban cited the country's uncertainty regarding their ability to "guarantee the security of future Huawei equipment." Trump stated:
"We confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers. We convinced many countries...and I did this myself for the most part...not to use Huawei because we think it's an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk."
The U.K.'s decision came after President Trump signed an executive order in May in which he declared Huawei a threat to U.S. communication networks.
Chinese officials have condemned both bans and have denied any inappropriate relationship between the Chinese government and the tech company.
Comment: While UK health secretary Hancock chided Trump and brushed off White House claims, he negated Washington as the source and touted UK experts instead: See also: The 5G Trojan Horse and what you're not being told!