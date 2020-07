© Global Look Press / Armin Durgut

Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc have been accused of pervasively - and illegally - tracking the activities of millions of people even when they turn tracking off in a lawsuit demanding $5 billion in damages.The lawsuit filed by Boies Schiller Flexner, a law firm representing several individual consumers acting "on behalf of all other similarly situated," alleges that the data collection is facilitated through Google's Firebase - software used for storing app data and sending notifications and ads - which operates invisibly to the app users. It is the second complaint brought by the firm since June, with the first similarly accusing Google of dire privacy violations, even when users turned on private browsing settings.The lawsuit now seeks a compensation of at least $5 billion from the tech giant. Google has so far not commented on the accusations. Boies Schiller Flexner, which has represented some of the company's competitors like Facebook, earlier accused the company of covertly recording Chrome browser users' activity even in Incognito mode. Google said at that time it would fight the claim.