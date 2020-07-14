will witt Dr. Jeffrey Barke coronavirus covid
PragerU's Will Witt interviews Dr. Jeffrey Barke on why Covid-19 cases are rising, but the fatality rate is dropping. The average age of new cases is 31 — fatality is so low for that age group that it's hard to even calculate. Dr. Barke also discusses the faulty reasoning of the 'flatten the curve' strategies and the reality of herd immunity.