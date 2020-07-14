© Government of Rize Province



Social Media

BAŞKANIMIZDAN İLK AÇIKLAMA; " İLÇEMİZDE YAŞANAN SEL FELAKETİNDEN DOLAYI TÜM HALKIMIZA GEÇMİŞ OLSUN DİLEKLERİMİ İLETİYORUM, EKİPLERİMİZ TAM KADRO SAHADA. BENDE HALKIMIZIN YANINDA OLMAK ÜZERE ANKARA'dan İLÇEMİZE HAREKET EDİYORUM "#ÇayeliSelFelaketi #Çayeli pic.twitter.com/SSR0e76cDo — Çayeli Belediyesi 🇹🇷 #KontrollüSosyalHayat (@Cayelibeltr) July 13, 2020

Further flooding has been reported in northern Turkey following the deadly flash floods in Artvin Province on 12 July.At least 2 people lost their lives in flooding and landslides in Çayeli district of Rize Province in north eastern Turkey on 13 July.The town of Çayeli, along with several surrounding towns and villages in the district have been affected. AFAD said houses were destroyed in Madenli, and the villages of Köprübaşı and Sarısu. Two people from Köprübaşı village and 3 in Madenli town were sent to the hospital with injuries. Rescue teams have been facing problems reaching the remote villages.Flooding struck after heavy rainfall in the area. Turkey's meteorological agency Meteoroloji Genel Müdürlüğü (MGM) reported 272.8 mm of rain in Çayeli in 24 hours to 14 July.Çayeli is situated on the Black Sea Coast, about 75 km north west of Yusufeli in Artvin province where 1 person died and 3 went missing after flash floods on 12 July.