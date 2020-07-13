"Sweden's health minister understood that the only chance to beat COVID-19 was to get the Swedish population to a Herd Immunity Threshold against COVID-19, and that's exactly what they have done...



The Herd Immunity Threshold ("HIT") for COVID-19 is between 10-20%



This fact gets less press than any other. Most people understand the basic concept of herd immunity and the math behind it. In the early days, some public health officials speculated that COVID-19's HIT was 70%. Obviously, the difference between a HIT of 70% and a HIT of 10-20% is dramatic, and the lower the HIT, the quicker a virus will burn out as it loses the ability to infect more people, which is exactly what COVID-19 is doing everywhere, including the U.S, which is why the death curve above looks the way it looks.



Scientists from Oxford, Virginia Tech, and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, all recently explained the HIT of COVID-19 in this paper:



We searched the literature for estimates of individual variation in propensity to acquire or transmit COVID-19 or other infectious diseases and overlaid the findings as vertical lines in Figure 3. Most CV estimates are comprised between 2 and 4, a range where naturally acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may place populations over the herd immunity threshold once as few as 10-20% of its individuals are immune....



Naturally acquired herd immunity to COVID-19 combined with earnest protection of the vulnerable elderly - especially nursing home and assisted living facility residents — is an eminently reasonable and practical alternative to the dubious panacea of mass compulsory vaccination against the virus.



This strategy was successfully implemented in Malmo, Sweden, which had few COVID-19 deaths by assiduously protecting its elder care homes, while "schools remained open, residents carried on drinking in bars and cafes, and the doors of hairdressers and gyms were open throughout.

One of the most vocal members of the scientific community discussing COVID-19's HIT is Stanford's Nobel-laureate Dr. Michael Levitt. Back on May 4, he gave this great interview to the Stanford Daily where he advocated for Sweden's approach of letting COVID-19 spread naturally through the community until you arrive at HIT.

He stated:



If Sweden stops at about 5,000 or 6,000 deaths, we will know that they've reached herd immunity, and we didn't need to do any kind of lockdown. My own feeling is that it will probably stop because of herd immunity. COVID is serious, it's at least a serious flu. But it's not going to destroy humanity as people thought.

Guess what? That's exactly what happened. As of today, 7 weeks after his prediction, Sweden has 5,550 deaths. In this graph, you can see that deaths in Sweden PEAKED when the HIT was halfway to its peak (roughly 7.3%) and by the time the virus hit 14% it was nearly extinguished." ("Second wave? Not even close", JB Handley, The Off-Guardian)

In other words, Sweden is rapidly approaching the endgame which means that restrictions can be dropped entirely and normal life can resume.

Kari Stefansson, CEO of the Icelandic company deCODE genetics in Reykjavík, studied the spread of COVID-19 in Iceland with Iceland's Directorate of Health and the National University Hospital. His project has tested 36,500 people; as of this writing,



Children under 10 are less likely to get infected than adults and if they get infected, they are less likely to get seriously ill. What is interesting is that even if children do get infected, they are less likely to transmit the disease to others than adults. We have not found a single instance of a child infecting parents." ("Icelandic Study: 'We Have Not Found a Single Instance of a Child Infecting Parents.'", National Review)

"Scientists are now showing evidence that up to 81% of us can mount a strong response to COVID-19 without ever having been exposed to it before:



Cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T-cell epitopes revealed preexisting T-cell responses in 81% of unexposed individuals, and validation of similarity to common cold human coronaviruses provided a functional basis for postulated heterologous immunity.



This alone could explain WHY the Herd Immunity Threshold (HIT) is so much lower for COVID-19 than some scientists thought originally, when the number being talked about was closer to 70%. Many of us have always been immune!" ("Second wave? Not even close", JB Handley, The Off-Guardian)

It means that Fauci and the idiots in the media have been lying to us the whole time

"People testing negative for coronavirus antibodies may still have some immunity, a study has suggested. For every person testing positive for antibodies, two were found to have specific T-cells which identify and destroy infected cells. This was seen even in people who had mild or symptomless cases of Covid-19..



This could mean a wider group have some level of immunity to Covid-19 than antibody testing figures, like those published as part of the UK Office for National Statistics Infection Survey, suggest.....And these people should be protected if they are exposed to the virus for a second time." ("Coronavirus: Immunity may be more widespread than tests suggest", BBC)

"Farr shows us that once peak infection has been reached then it will roughly follow the same symmetrical pattern on the downward slope. However, under testing and variations in testing regimes means we have no way of knowing when the peak of infections occurred. In this situation, we should use the data on deaths to predict the peak. There is a predicted time lag from infection to COVID deaths of approximately 21 to 28 days.



Once peak deaths have been reached we should be working on the assumption that the infection has already started falling in the same progressive steps. ...



Farr, also illustrated that those who are the most 'mortal die out', and in a pandemic are those in most need of shielding....(So, Farr saw the wisdom of the Swedish approach a full 180 years ago!)



In the midst of a pandemic, it is easy to forget Farr's Law, and think the number infected will just keep rising, it will not. Just as quick as measures were introduced to prevent the spread of infection we need to recognize the point at which to open up society and also the special measures due to 'density' that require special considerations. But most of all we must remember the message Farr left us: what goes up must come down." ("COVID-19: William Farr's way out of the Pandemic", The Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine)

"Why did we as a society stop sending our children to schools and camps and sports activities? Why did we stop going to work and church and public parks and beaches? Why did we insist that healthy persons "stay at home" - rather than observing the evidence-based, medically prudent method of identifying those who were sick and isolating them from the rest of the population - advising the sick to "stay at home" and allowing the rest of society to function normally."

("Second wave? Not even close", JB Handley, The Off-Guardian)