An all-out war between the two countries could potentially envelop the entire Caucasus, dragging in regional powers

- Armenia's military ally Russia and Azerbaijan's patron Turkey

, with Baku reporting two troops killed.Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenia's "offensive" from its northern Tavush region was met with a "counterstrike" and retreated."Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five more wounded," it added.Yerevan, on its part, accused Baku of "using artillery in an attack aimed at capturing (Armenian) positions.""They were repulsed, suffering losses in manpower. There were no casualties among Armenian servicemen," Armenia's defence ministry spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said in a Facebook post.Fighting resumed late in the night with Azerbaijani forces shelling Armenian positions from trench mortars and tanks, according to Stepanyan."Azerbaijan's political and military leadership will bear the responsibility for the consequences of the escalation," she said.Commenting on the clashes on Sunday, Aliyev said "Armenia's military adventure is aimed at dragging into the conflict the military-political organisation of which it is a member."He was referring to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).Aliyev accused Yerevan of military buildup along the two countries' border and of "regularly" shelling civilian targets in Azerbaijan.Energy-rich Azerbaijan, whose military spending exceeds Armenia's entire state budget, has repeatedly threatened to take back the breakaway territory by force.Moscow-allied Armenia has vowed to crush any military offensive.