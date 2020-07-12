© Yle/Mira Bäck



The agency said that rates of infection in Finland were similar to Sweden, where schools and daycares remained open.The closure of schools and daycares had minimal effect on the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases among children and young adults, the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare said in a statement on Friday.The THL said that by mid-June the rate of occurrence of coronavirus cases among under-20-year-olds in Finland was 52 per 100,000 compared to 49 per 100,000 in Sweden. However increased testing at the end of May in Sweden revealed more infections among children and young people.