Rainfall-triggered flood damages a bridge at Raghuganga River in Myagdi district.
Further deadly flooding and landslides have struck again in Nepal, where disaster authorities have reported 7 fatalities and 20 missing in the last 2 days.

Authorities reported flooding and landslides in 2 locations of Barhabise municipality of Sindhupalchowk district (also Sindhupalchok) of Bagmati Pradesh Province on 09 July. As of 10 July, at least 2 people have died, 20 are still missing and 5 people injured. Sixteen homes have been completely destroyed.

According to media reports, the floods and landslides have also damaged the Araniko Highway in several locations. The highway is an important road connecting the country to a border point with China.




Meanwhile heavy rain triggered 2 incidents of landslides in Pokharalekhnath Metropolitan City in Kaski District, Gandaki Pradesh Province, on 10 July. Authorities report 5 people have died and 9 injured.

Several parts of the country have seen heavy rain over the last 24 hours. According to figures from Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD), in a 24 hour period to 10 July, Pokhara recorded 250.9 mm of rain, Bhairahawa 134.3 mm and Simara 128.4 mm.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division has issued yellow (2 of 3) level flood warnings for the Narayani river in Chitwan district and the Tamor River in Dhankuta district.

At least 9 people died after heavy rain triggered landslides and flash flooding in central and western Nepal between 02 and 04 July, 2020.