Further deadly flooding and landslides have struck again in Nepal, where disaster authorities have reported 7 fatalities and 20 missing in the last 2 days.According to media reports, the floods and landslides have also damaged the Araniko Highway in several locations. The highway is an important road connecting the country to a border point with China.Several parts of the country have seen heavy rain over the last 24 hours. According to figures from Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD), in a 24 hour period to 10 July, Pokhara recorded 250.9 mm of rain, Bhairahawa 134.3 mm and Simara 128.4 mm.Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division has issued yellow (2 of 3) level flood warnings for the Narayani river in Chitwan district and the Tamor River in Dhankuta district.