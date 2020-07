© LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS



The national media might have "moved on" from the riots in Minneapolis, but residents have nowhere to go. Much of the Twin Cities is still in ruins. Boarded-up storefronts still display makeshift notices that read "black owned" or "minority owned" to ward off further destruction. Many locals are reluctant to speak on the record, but some are eager to do so."All these businesses are still boarded, and it's over a month later," Mr. Ali said, gesturing in every direction of his Minneapolis neighborhood. "This was a thriving area," he said. "Now a lot of minority businesses are burned."Long Her, a Laotian immigrant, has operated a clothing store in St. Paul since 1991.. "They don't have the law to protect the people," Mr. Her says. He never had to call the police in nearly 30 years until the riots erupted in late May — and officers still have not come to investigate: "They say no one available."Flora Westbrooks owned a hair salon in North Minneapolis for 34 years. It had already been closed for several months due to Covid-19, but Ms. Westbrooks was planning to reopen on June 1. She'd already purchased sanitation supplies and prepared new protocols to comply with state and city regulations. On May 29, an arsonist burned the place down.Ms. Westbrooks's plight attracted modest media attention in the immediate aftermath of the riots, spurring the creation of a GoFundMe page, but contributions have fallen off. She said she and a group of fellow shellshocked small-business owners met briefly with Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials in a McDonald's parking lot near the wreckage. But there has been no follow-up. "I haven't heard anything," she says. "You know, it's been a month now."Mass-produced "Black Lives Matter" signs dot the yards of countless leafy homes across the area. Ms. Westbrooks's next-door neighbor, a white woman, displays one in her window. Ms. Westbrooks, who is black, does not.