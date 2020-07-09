© Darsie Smith



Several funnel clouds were seen in the sky on Tuesday as powerful thunderstorms made their way across parts of central Alberta, and at least four were confirmed to be tornadoes.According to Environment Canada, "a brief tornado was observed a few kilometres north of Brooks" just after 8 p.m., in the midst of several advisories and warnings.No damage was reported, Environment Canada said, but the weather agency is asking for people to send them any photos or video of the funnel clouds or any damage they caused.In all cases, no damage has been reported to date and all have been "given preliminary ratings of EF0."Numerous thunderstorms have brought large hail, high winds and heavy rain across much of the province this spring and summer, including devastating hail on June 13 that caused extensive damage parts of Calgary.