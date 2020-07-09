Much of Alberta experienced turbulent weather on Tuesday night and a mother from Brooks said she was frightened by a funnel cloud next to the highway her family was travelling on around the same time a tornado alert was in effect for the area.
Several funnel clouds were seen in the sky on Tuesday as powerful thunderstorms made their way across parts of central Alberta, and at least four were confirmed to be tornadoes.

According to Environment Canada, "a brief tornado was observed a few kilometres north of Brooks" just after 8 p.m., in the midst of several advisories and warnings.

No damage was reported, Environment Canada said, but the weather agency is asking for people to send them any photos or video of the funnel clouds or any damage they caused.

On its website, the weather agency also said it confirmed a tornado west of Trochu at 7 p.m., another west of Acme at 5:45 p.m., and that yet another twister was observed east of Keoma at 5:07 p.m.


In all cases, no damage has been reported to date and all have been "given preliminary ratings of EF0."

"Several other funnel cloud reports were received over a wide area of central Alberta during the evening hours of July 7," the weather agency said.

The tornadoes were part of a stormy evening that was just the latest in several weeks of wild, severe weather across much of Alberta, with another tornado having touched down near Barnwell last month, according to EC.

Numerous thunderstorms have brought large hail, high winds and heavy rain across much of the province this spring and summer, including devastating hail on June 13 that caused extensive damage parts of Calgary.