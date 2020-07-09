At least 12 people were killed due to lightning and thunderstorm Wednesday in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.The deaths have taken place in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, Kaimur, Jamui and Gaya."Seven people were killed in Begusarai district and one each in Bhagalpur, Munger, Kaimur, Jamui and Gaya districts," a government spokesperson at Bihar Chief Minister's office said.Disaster management officials said the victims were either working inside their fields or had taken shelter under trees at the time of lightning.Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths in lightning strikes across the state and announced monetary relief for victim families.Kumar has appealed people to take care during bad weather conditions and avoid venturing out at the time of lightning and thunderstorms.He also urged people to strictly follow the precautionary measures issued by the disaster management office for bad weather conditions.At present India is in the grip of southwest monsoon and most parts are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, besides extremely heavy spells at isolated spots.