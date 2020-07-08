Areas around Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, were hit by heavy rain, lightning strikes and strong winds during an overnight storm 06 to 07 July.Emergency services received 750 calls for assistance. One person was injured when a roof collapsed. Streets, metro stations, underpasses and buildings were all flooded. The country's Interior Ministry said emergency teams were called to pump flood water and remove stranded vehicles.The Perlovska River broke its banks flooding roads in the city causing traffic problems and damaging vehicles. The Vladayska River also flooded ​​the districts of Orlandovtsi and Benkovski.