floods
Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that 8 people died in flash floods in several parts of the country in the last few days. More heavy rain is expected.

Five people died in a flash flood on 03 July 2020 in Bayandalai district (sum / soum) of Ömnögovi Province in the south of the country. On the same day, three people were killed while crossing a river on a motorcycle Erdenetsagaan, Sükhbaatar Province (aimag) in eastern Mongolia.


NEMA also reported 2,360 homes were flooded in Zuunmod in Töv Province (209 homes flooded), parts of Khövsgöl Province (253) including Murun, and Kherlen in Khentii Province (1,971). Flooding caused damage to livestock, with 7,000 animals killed in the flooding including 5,000 in Töv.

This is the second spate of flooding in the country in recent weeks. Two people died and homes were damaged in Töv and Govisümber Provinces after flooding struck on 21 June.