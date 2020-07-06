Also larger concentration of sea ice than in 1980.In case you're having a hard time reading the numbers, here they are:Sea ice extent in June 2020 = 13.2 million sq kmSea ice extent in June 1980 = 12.5 million sq kmSea ice concentration in June 2020 = 10.6 million sq kmSea ice concentration in June 1980 = 9.6 million sq kmThat's enough extra ice to entirely cover Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and all six New England states. Oh, and throw in Washington, D.C. for good measure. (Which might be a good idea.)Do you think the mainstream media will give you even a hint of this?Thanks to Kenneth Lund for this image.