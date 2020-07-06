Antarctica

Also larger concentration of sea ice than in 1980.

Larger concentration of sea ice in Antarctica in Jun 2020 than Jun 1980

Sea ice extent now is 700,000 sq km (270,272 sq miles) greater than in 1980.

In case you're having a hard time reading the numbers, here they are:

Sea ice extent in June 2020 = 13.2 million sq km
Sea ice extent in June 1980 = 12.5 million sq km

Sea ice concentration in June 2020 = 10.6 million sq km
Sea ice concentration in June 1980 = 9.6 million sq km

That's enough extra ice to entirely cover Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and all six New England states. Oh, and throw in Washington, D.C. for good measure. (Which might be a good idea.)

Do you think the mainstream media will give you even a hint of this?

Thanks to Kenneth Lund for this image.