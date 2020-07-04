Earth Changes
Lightning strikes kill 8 more in Bihar, India - death toll reaches over 100 in a week for the state
The Wire
Sat, 04 Jul 2020 10:45 UTC
At least eight people were killed after being struck by lightning across Bihar on Friday, officials said.
The eight fatalities were reported from five districts, with Samastipur accounting for the highest number of three deaths, the Disaster Management Department said.
Two deaths were reported from Lakhisarai and one death each was reported from Gaya, Banka and Jamui districts, it said.
The casualties came a day after 26 people were killed in lightning strikes in eight districts of the state.
More than 100 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the last week.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of eight persons in the lightning incidents during the day, an official release said. Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to next of the kin of each deceased, it said.
The CM appealed to the people to remain alert and stay indoors as far as possible during the bad weather. He also asked people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard.
Source: PTI
Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.
Recent Comments
more amerikan sexual repression--this is expected where people worship money "amerikans r the most prudish people in western civilization---they...
Woohoo plague vs Guy in Cave defeats NORAD on 09/11/2001
"amerikans believe anything described as scientific with out question". Geoffrey Gorer both amerikan liberals and conservative equally misuse...
After Geoffrey Gorer examined the curriculum in Soviet schools and the media in USSR he described the censorship in US media and schools as...
Hmm an interesting premise? Wonder how many temple sticks it took to come up with it? Seem to remember this meme from my 20's-30's.. Thankfully...