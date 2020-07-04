More than 100 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the last week.At least eight people were killed after being struck by lightning across Bihar on Friday, officials said.The eight fatalities were reported from five districts, with Samastipur accounting for the highest number of three deaths, the Disaster Management Department said.Two deaths were reported from Lakhisarai and one death each was reported from Gaya, Banka and Jamui districts, it said.Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of eight persons in the lightning incidents during the day, an official release said. Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to next of the kin of each deceased, it said.The CM appealed to the people to remain alert and stay indoors as far as possible during the bad weather. He also asked people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard.Source: PTI