Just one day after World Asteroid Day, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has warned of two space rocks due to soar through the Earth's backyard, as planetary defense preparations start to ramp up.The first of the incoming objects is the 69-foot wide 2019 AC3, an Apollo-class asteroid travelling at roughly 8,000 miles per hour and due to fly past at a safe distance of 2.5 million miles away.The close flyby couldn't have come at a better time, as the ink dried on a deal between NASA and the US Space Force to combine their resources to track near-Earth objects and better prepare to fight off any potential impact threats - be they planet killers or space rocks on the scale of the Chelyabinsk event. As the old saying goes, the best defense is a good offense, and Earth's planetary defense should be no exception, as the International Astronomical Union has named the first target in testing our mettle against space-based threats."Dimorphos, which means 'two forms,' reflects the status of this object as the first celestial body to have the 'form' of its orbit significantly changed by humanity - in this case, by the DART impact," said Kleomenis Tsiganis, a planetary scientist at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the member of the DART team who suggested the name.