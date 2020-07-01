A fatal flash food in Shiwari district of central Parwan province has left four children of a family dead and one another wounded, local officials said on Tuesday.Provincial Governor Spokesperson, Wahida Shahkar said that the flood flowed as a result of heavy rain in Sufikhil village of the district, and the killed victims are 'two boys and two girls'.A rescue team has been sent to the site, she said,Based on initial findings, over 30 houses were also damaged in the floods, she added.As Afghanistan is a mountainous country, the possibility of flood is obviously higher but the residents have often criticized the government for not making suitable constructions of the river banks and river sides to avoid the flow of flood that risks human lives.Source: Afghanistan Times