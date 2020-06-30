© Ecowatch

The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades.PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were used in many industrial and commercial applications, including in paint, coolants, sealants and hydraulic fluids. Monsanto, based in St. Louis, produced them from 1935 until 1977, two years before they were banned by Congress."Washington has been shouldering the health and environmental costs of PCB contamination and cleanup for decades," Ferguson said in a news release. "This record payment holds Monsanto accountable for the harm they inflicted on our state."In 1937, an internal Monsanto memo said testing on animals showed "systemic toxic effects" from prolonged exposure by inhaling PCB fumes or ingestion. In 1969, a company committee on PCBs noted, "There is too much customer/market need and selfishly too much Monsanto profit to go out."In its announcement, Monsanto said it was paying $170 million to resolve lawsuits brought by Washington state, New Mexico and Washington, D.C."This national resolution will provide more than 2,500 local communities funds for monitoring, mitigation, and remediation efforts to manage PCBs in stormwater, stormwater systems, sediments, and water bodies," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a news release.But Dan Nolte, a spokesman for the Seattle City Attorney's Office, said Seattle would opt out of any such class and continue its lawsuit, which is set for trial next year. Any settlement would have to be commensurate with the hundreds of millions of dollars in cleanup costs the city has incurred, Nolte said.