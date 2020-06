© Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters



MSNBC is still doing its best to spread the theory that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, thanks to anChuck Todd asked of John Bolton in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday.The question threw many for a loop on social media as the Democrats' claims that Trump conspired with Russia to somehow 'steal' the presidency had seemed to be put to bed following an attempt to impeach the president that went nowhere, despite months of hearings presenting second or third-hand information about the matter.When Bolton pushed back against the narrative,and clarified multiple times he was not talking about "collusion." He quickly moved on without explaining what exactly he was referring to, if he was not talking about "collusion."The question — and seeming resurgence of the Russia/Trump collusion conspiracy theory — was inspired byTrump has waved off the report from the "fake news" outlet and claimed he has been tougher on Russia than any other administration.on social media, with many shocked to see the anchor making such a bold presumption despite no direct evidence to support it. tweeted GOP rapid response director Steve Guest.the Hill reporter Joe Concha added