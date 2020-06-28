Hundreds of cars are stranded at Kota Belud main roundabout, about 74 kilometres from here, after vehicles bound towards the district from both Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud directions, cannot pass through the road due to flood, following heavy rain in the state since yesterday.Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Misran Bisara said vehicles from Kota Kinabalu were stranded as far as three kilometres from the roundabout, which was the main entrance into the district."Similarly vehicles from Kota Belud, could not go out because the roads were inundated," he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.Misran said streets in the Kota Belud main roundabout were inaccessible since yesterday when the nearby river level rose to one metre."As such, drivers who could not pass through the road had to park their cars at the road shoulderMisran said the roads are inaccessible to light vehicles and only four-wheel-drive could travel in the location at the moment.He said a total of 31 personnel from Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station, led by its chief Mohd Sazwan, are also monitoring the area to ensure the safety of all residents.Meanwhile Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force in a statement said 10 districts in Sabah were affected by floods and many activities were disrupted.The districts involved were Tenom, Pitas, Beaufort, Membakut and Papar, besides Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Keningau and Tuaran.Apart from that, residents were also sharing pictures and videos on the flood situation at their respective areas on social media such as Facebook and Whatsapp.Among them was the condition in Donggongon town, Penampang, which was flooded, causing many business premises to be closed,while somes houses were submerged in water.Source: Bernama