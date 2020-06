© Unknown

HAS CONGRESS TRIED THIS BEFORE?

WHO VOTED FOR THE 1993 D.C. STATEHOOD BILL?

WHO SUPPORTS THE 2020 D.C. STATEHOOD BILL?

WHAT WOULD THE STATEHOOD BILL DO IN EFFECT?

THE POLITICS OF D.C. STATEHOOD

On Friday, the U.S. House will take [took] the rare step of holding a vote on statehood for Washington, DC.Understanding the history and impact of this move is important.Members of Congress have filed D.C. statehood bills for decades — a move most frequently from D.C.'s non-voting delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton. In 1993, Congress voted legislation out of committee and it went to the House floor for a vote. Also, numbered H.R. 51, failed badly before the whole House by a vote of 153-277. The House has not voted on D.C. statehood since, and the Senate never has.The breakdown of the vote on the 1993 bill shows some interesting divides.However, that Democratic lockstep approach to statehood was not true 27 years ago. Democrats split their votes on the 1993 legislation with 151 voting in favor but 105 voting against. One Republican, Wayne Gilchrest, who represented parts of northeastern Maryland and the state's Eastern Shore, voted in favor, as did the House's only independent, Bernie Sanders (Vt.).[...]With the exception of Leader Hoyer, the other key figures in Democratic House and Senate leadership were serving in the House in 1993 and voted in favor of the bill: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif., now Speaker of the House), Rep. Jim Clyburn (S.C., now House Majority Whip), Rep. Chuck Schumer (N.Y., now Senate Minority Leader), and Rep. Dick Durbin (Ill., now Senate Minority Whip).The legislation is sponsored by Del. Norton (D.C.) and hasOf the voting representatives in the Democratic Caucus, 11 are not included as cosponsors. They include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, although it is customary for the House speaker not to cosponsor legislation. Given her support of the 1993 bill and willingness to have a vote scheduled, it is certain she is supportive. Of the remaining 10, one member Pete Visclosky (Ind.) voted in favor of the 1993 bill. Of those remaining nine, two members, Jim Cooper (Tenn.) and Collin Peterson (Minn.) opposed the 1993 legislation.They are Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Jared Golden (Maine), Kendra Horn (Okla.), Tom O'Halleran (Ariz.), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), and Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.). Each is a moderate member. All except Rep. Slotkin belong to the Blue Dog Coalition, and each hails from a Republican-leaning congressional district.[...]Rep. Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) was an initial cosponsor on the legislation. However, after switching his affiliation from Democrat to Republican, he withdrew his co-sponsorship of the bill.The legislation would most obviouslyIt would grant voting representation to the residents of D.C., adding one member to the House and two Senators.largely encompassing the clustered government buildings surrounding the national mall, and including the White House and other areas, over which the federal government would retain complete control. It would transition the D.C. Mayor to the title of "governor" and the district council would function as the legislative body. D.C . would be granted all of the rights of any state, while the current district's Home Rule policies, mandated by Congress would be dissolved.(granting D.C. electoral votes in presidential elections), as it will be moot and the existing capital district would have few if any people residing in it.Republican opposition to D.C. statehood rests in large part on politics. Given the overwhelming Democratic voting in Washington, it would be unlikely that Republicans would elect a House member or senator from D.C. As a metric, since 2000, the Democratic presidential nominee captured, on average, over 89% of the vote.In addition, in vilifying the effort, President Trump has rightly noted — more than Vermont or Wyoming and slightly less than that of Alaska.. Given the size and population density of D.C. (more than 10,000 people per square mile) as well as limits on the height of structures in the city,To have five House members — as do Connecticut, Oklahoma and Oregon — D.C. would have to more than quintuple its population.And yes, while the addition of a near certain Democratic congressional delegation presents a political gift that is hard for Democrats to pass up,D.C.'s delegate must rely on committee influence (but only when she is allowed it) and the support of other voting members to assist her constituents. This is a situation that most famously created theIn addition, Congress can use the appropriations power to affect the manner in which D.C. is run.with only 37.5% of residents identifying as white non-Hispanic. And given the current policy environment,on the policymaking conversation, particularly on issues that are so meaningful to those communities.Even if the Senate were to pass the legislation, a presidential veto awaits it. However, the serious step of passing statehood in the House likely