Shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Xinjiang, China
China Daily
Fri, 26 Jun 2020 09:43 UTC
The epicenter was monitored at 35.73 degrees north latitude and 82.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
No obvious tremors were felt in Yutian county seat.
The average altitude within 5 km around the epicenter is about 5,300 m, and there are no villages within 20 km around the epicenter, according to the regional seismological bureau.
Source: Xinhua
Quote of the Day
A will finds a way.
- Orison Swett Marden
Nothing will be done about it. Nothing.
Any footage of the punch? Looks like a photo op.
Nothing to be proud of there. They could have just met with Mayor Durkan and achieved the same result.
Traveling is always fun and interesting! I really like to travel and last time used to visit a lot of countries. This time I am planning to visit...
I think that it is time to travel soon!