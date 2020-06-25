© Global Look Press



The Twitter mob has predictably begun to argue over the virtues and pitfalls of the French Revolution, after Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that radicals have co-opted the Democratic Party and are marching the nation towards ruin.But his incendiary warning seemed to galvanize liberal Twitter pundits and media figures.Dan Saltzstein, a deputy editor at the New York Times, rushed to defend France's bloody 18th century uprising, claiming that it "led to a democratic overthrow of a monarchy and the establishment of a republic."Journalist Kurt Eichenwald was similarly unbothered by Graham's historical reference. He compared Donald Trump to a "king" and said November's election will serve as a "revolution" that will push "the bad guys" from power.The Republican lawmaker isn't the first one to compare political radicals in the US to French revolutionaries. A group of Seattle protesters recently hinted that anyone who doesn't get on board with their movement would face a guillotine-like end.