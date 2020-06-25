The incident occurred June 12 at around 5:25 p.m. at Yogurtland on Cottle Road.
"I can't believe that someone has the heart to do this - and why?" said mother Mireya Mora. "My child did nothing wrong."
The suspect was standing in line inside of the business in front of Mora and her baby in a stroller.
Police say the investigation revealed the suspect was upset Mora was not maintaining social distance so she took off her face mask, got into the stroller and coughed two to three times.
Surveillance footage however, shows Mora standing away from the suspect. She said the suspect made a statement she feels was racist.
"She said, 'so you don't understand, and do you even understand what I'm saying, like I'm not even speaking English,'" Mora said.
The suspect is described as being in her 60s, medium build, and was last seen wearing a gray bandana, glasses and patterned sneakers.
"My son should not have had to experience this, being a baby, so young, and I'm pretty sure he's going to be traumatized from now on," Mora said.
Comment: We doubt a 1-year-old will remember, let alone be traumatized by, a senior citizen coughing on him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).
Comment: Remember this? Psychopathic traits linked to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. And SOTT's response: In this case, it's rich that the coughing woman was the one allegedly trying to enforce social distancing. We hadn't considered this in the above article, but we should have. Psychopaths will not only neglect social distancing because they don't care - they will use it as a means to terrorize people who are scared into believing it is necessary, even if that means coughing on your baby. Just another day among the wildlife on planet Earth!