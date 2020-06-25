© NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute

Jupiter's icy moon Europa experienced enough heat to produce a layered interior and subsurface ocean, scientists say. The finding could help researchers learn about the potential for life on other worlds.Mohit Melwani Daswani, a planetary scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, led a team that analyzed data gathered by the Galileo mission. Beginning in the mid-1990s, Galileo studied Jupiter and its moons for about eight years and discovered that a global ocean of liquid water likely exists under the icy surface of Europa.Daswani's team found that a layer-creating phenomenon called differentiation may be the reason Europa has its ocean. Daswani announced his findings Wednesday (June 24) during a presentation at the virtual Goldschmidt conference, an annual conference on geochemistry and related fields. The work has yet to be peer reviewed.Europa has some key features suspected to be necessary for a habitable world, Daswani told Space.com in an interview. Daswani's findings could have implications for the study of habitability on other worlds, even those beyond the realm of our sun. The team hopes that upcoming missions like NASA's Europa Clipper, due to launch later this decade, will help determine if the icy moon is indeed habitable.Daswani's team found evidence of a promising sign: Europa's ocean could have originated from the breakdown of water-bearing minerals that were in the interior of Europa. That process may have occurred during differentiation, during which Europa was "separated into distinct layers, sort of like an onion," he said.This process of differentiation happened on the key habitable world, Earth, as well as on Mars. "Europa was large enough to experience that as well," Daswani said.There is a solar system world with an ocean that doesn't seem as promising for life, Daswani said. "The exception to this would be [Saturn's moon] Enceladus ... [it] is a much smaller body than Europa and couldn't have experienced such high heat, and we know this because Enceladus' density is much lower than Europa's density. The ocean must have been created by a different process."But Europa's neighbor Ganymede could also have a differentiated interior and might be similar to Europa in that regard.Of course, life needs more than just water to exist. "Life is chemical. Life powers itself with chemistry, which is all about the flow of electrons," Steve Mojzsis, a geologist at the University of Colorado who wasn't involved in the new research, told Space.com in an interview. The exchange of electrons yields energy, and it's this kind of energy that gets used for metabolism.In the future, Daswani wants to research whether or not there is sufficient energy for life to exist in Europa's ocean.