Protesters descended on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) Kentucky home to demonstrate on an array of issues to commemorate Juneteenth.Activists with the progressive Sunrise Movement, an environmental group that advocates for a slate of left-leaning issues, were seen making noise and holding signs reading, "No justice, no sleep.""No justice, no sleep Mitch. You let our economy tumble into free-fall, our people be gunned down in the streets by killer cops, & our planet be ravaged by your oil CEO friends. This #Juneteenth, we're wide awake. In November when we vote you out, maybe you'll wake up, too," the group tweeted.The demonstration comes on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. It also comes amid the backdrop of a national conversation about police brutality against black Americans after the police killings of Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, among others."We will require new transparency and new reporting from state and local authorities so that surrounding communities and the federal government can all better understand how, when and why this practice is used," McConnell said Wednesday during a press conference.The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates McConnell's race as "likely Republican."