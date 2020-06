Rain has had a big impact on this year's Aragonese cherry campaign. Both in the Valdejalón and Calatayud regions,Emilio Garza, a producer of Arándiga, says that "when it rains, it pours, and this year has been tough, becauseGrowers are therefore unable to make forecasts and are facing losses. "It is a disaster; we are talking about just 30-40% of the usual harvest, and with 60 to 80% of those affected by cracking," says Garza.In some farms, such as those of José Manuel Quero, in Tobed and El Frasno,, which caused damages in some areas of towns like Munébrega.Source: cadenaser.com