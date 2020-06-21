"Western Europe has only 20 to 30 more years of democracy left in it; after that it will slide, engineless and rudderless, under the surrounding sea of dictatorship, and whether the dictation comes from a politburo or a junta will not make that much difference."



- Willy Brandt (German Federal Chancellor, right before he stepped down in 1974)

The First Purge of American Intelligence: The Dismantling of the OSS

"It is always possible...that the USSR would initiate a war if it should estimate that a Western attack was impending. [However], It is not yet possible to estimate with any precision the effects of Soviet possession of the Atomic Bomb upon the probability of war. The implications of atomic warfare, either militarily or psychologically, have not yet been fully appraised." (emphasis added)

"When an intelligence staff has been screened through [too finely], its members will be as alike as tiles on a bathroom floor - and about as capable of meaningful and original thought."

The Second Purge of American Intelligence: The Deep State is Born

"Very early in the Nixon administration, it became clear that the President wanted Henry Kissinger to run intelligence for him and that the NSC staff in the White House under Kissinger would control the intelligence community. This was the beginning of a shift of power away from the CIA to a new center: the growing NSC staff."

The Real "Crisis of Democracy"

"[The British] became a participant in internal American deliberations, to a degree probably never practiced between sovereign nations...In my White House incarnation then, I kept the British Foreign Office better informed and more closely engaged than I did the American Department...It was symptomatic." (emphasis added).

Controlled Disintegration: And We All Fall Down