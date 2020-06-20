© Instagram



In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. In South Korea, the Korea Suicide Prevention Centre's number is 82 2-2203-0053 and its email address is spc@spckorea.or.kr. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

Kim Jeong-hwan, known as Yohan in the Korean pop group TST, has died aged 28.TST's record label, KJ Entertainment confirmed the news, saying: "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning."Yohan entered the K-pop scene in 2013 with the group NOM (No Other Man),and in 2017 joined the six-piece group TST, who reached the South Korean Top 30 with their EPs Time's Up and Wake Up.In December, Cha In Ha, another singer who also had a promising acting career, died suddenly aged 27, with the cause of death kept private.