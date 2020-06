© FLICKR



[M]ost concerning, a unilateral annexation outside of a negotiated agreement would likely erode the strong support among the American people for the special relationship and diplomatic partnership with the United States that Israel currently enjoys.

"The moment we turn from a conflict and a dispute over territory to a dispute over rights, because when Israel annexes, it actually says we are giving up the two state solution- sooner than later Palestinians will start saying OK, no two state solution, just give us rights. Then this is the end of the nation home for the Jewish people, and somehow most Israelis I think can't picture this."

"The idea that Israel would not be a democratic state at its core because the Palestinians would not have citizenship or equal rights is just not acceptable for many American Jews."

"Regardless of how Israel or I should say Netanyahu and that faction of their government tries to cover annexation with the euphemism of extending Israel sovereignty, occupation remains. It's occupation, and whether or not anyone wants to say apartheid, I just said it. It's been de facto apartheid for a long time and this could end up being official."

There has been remarkable news in the last few days: much of the Israel lobby in the United States is in open revolt against the Israeli government to try and stop annexation of the West Bank.hardliners such as Robert Satloff, David Makovsky and Democratic Majority for Israel are urging Israel not to annex West Bank lands, and the Democratic group J Street is pushing a letter to Netanyahu signed by 28 Democratic senators sayingalong with statements from nine Senate candidates The bombshell op-ed in a rightwing Israeli publication has enraged Trump's pro-Israel ideologues who paved the way for annexation under the Trump "peace plan."Saban's role shows that the center and left branches of the Israel lobby don't like what the far-rightwing is doing.two megadonors who have worked together for Israel often, joining Republicans and Democrats in blissful harmony.Let's be clear thatThat Senate letter to Netanyahu gives away that fear:Not that any of this is getting through in Israel. At Americans for Peace Now, a liberal member of the Israeli parliament, Merav Michaeli says that"An overwhelming majority" of the parliament and the government ministers are for annexation, she says, andThe parliamentarians who support annexation include two Labor members of Knesset, by the way — so much for any hope in liberal Zionism in Israel.The concern for American Zionists is thatSuddenly Palestinians will be demanding rights, and that will embarrass liberals. Michaeli: Merav is admitting what several other Israel supporters have lately admitted:Aviva Meyer, vice chair of Americans for Peace Now, said on that conference call.:Not that Palestinians have ever had equal rights. . . Americans for Peace Now chairman James Klutznick was blunt on this score during the same conference call:That's a big leap for an organization that has tried to avoid such terms. And it shows that the annexation debate is breaking up old orthodoxies and allowing Americans to look at Israel for what it really is.