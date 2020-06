© Israel Today



One-State Solution as the Only Way Forward?

"Palestinians still think that it is their land but they want to improve their living conditions, even if that means becoming Israeli citizens. Naturally, the majority wants a two-state solution but if that's not an option, many would settle for one-state solution, where Palestinians would be given equal rights."

No Side Wants Peace?

"Israel already controls every centimetre of the West Bank so talks about annexation are just a show aimed at infuriating the masses and killing any rays of hope for a peaceful solution. This approach will backfire, leading to Tel Aviv's isolation in the region and the global arena."

"Palestinians enjoy from a strong position in the Arab world but we also maintain good ties with Iran and we can use our connections with Tehran to mediate between the Islamic Republic, Israel and the US. I know it looks remote now but I am sure one day we will succeed."

Although Sheikh Abu Khalil Al Tamimi, an influential religious figure from the West Bank, strives for a two-state solution,Israel's civil administration is gearing up for the possibility of conducting a population census for Palestinians living in Area C of the West Bank to determine their exact number and avoid a situation where the extension of the Jewish state's sovereignty, planned for early July, would attract an influx of new residents, who would move to the region in an attempt to receive Israeli citizenship and all the social benefits it might entail.The Jewish state's concerns are grounded in the fact that over the years the number of Palestinians who have applied for Israeli citizenship has gone up . In the early 2000s, Israeli authorities were receiving up to a thousand applications per year. By 2019, however, this number had more than doubled, reaching the all-time high of 2,561 requests.For Sheikh Abu Khalil Al Tamimi, a peace activist and a spiritual leader of the Islamic fundamentalist Salafist sect in the Palestinian territories, the Palestinians' desire to obtain Israeli citizenship makes perfect sense.Israeli documents will not only grant Palestinians such state benefits as healthcare and social security but will also let them move freely without the need for special permits they are required to produce right now.Al Tamimi reflected the words of David Elhayani, the mayor of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, who also said that many Palestinians would rather live under Israel's control long before the annexation bill was put on the table, revealed thatthat would grant its citizens equal rights.The remaining ten percent don't share his views, he says, preferring to take a violent approach to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict including resorting to an armed struggle.Although it lost its appeal in the past couple of years, the notion of an armed struggle has become increasingly popular among Palestinians following the revelation of the "deal of the century" peace plan introduced by US President Donald Trump in late January. In February, a survey found thatan increase from the previous 47 percent registered prior to Washington's peace initiative.Explaining the surge in numbers,On the Palestinian side, officials have stepped up their accusations against Israel, while extremist factions like Hamas and the Islamic Jihad that are operational in Gaza have vowed to push for a third Intifada as a response to Israel's planned annexation of what they consider Palestinian land.On the Israeli side,Al Tamimi warned:whose king hinted several weeks ago thatMore recently, it was UAE's ambassador to Washington who said that the Jewish state's position in the Arab world might be hampered if it didn't ditch its intention to expand its sovereignty over large swaths of land in the West Bank.as he seems to be determined to stick to his original plan, albeit reports suggesting that he might choose to limit the areas bound to be annexed in order to appease the international community.That's why he prefers to hold a direct dialogue with ordinary Israelis and representatives of the Jewish communities dispersed around the world. Only recently, he visited Washington as well as a number of European states where he put forward his idea to end the decades' long conflict, emphasising the need for economic prosperity and equality. But he aims much higher than just ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.